Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.32.

Five9 Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

