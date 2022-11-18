Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 41,723 shares traded.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
