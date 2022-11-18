Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 41,723 shares traded.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

