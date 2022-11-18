FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,645 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Booking by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,934.36. 10,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,816.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,924.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

