FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

