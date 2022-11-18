FORA Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 23,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,696. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

