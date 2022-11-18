FORA Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 447.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.38. 26,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,442. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

