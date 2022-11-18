FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

