FORA Capital LLC Invests $4.09 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. NIKE makes up approximately 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,374. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

