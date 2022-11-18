FORA Capital LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.46. 30,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.