FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,116 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 191,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.