Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Forian during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Stock Performance

About Forian

Shares of FORA stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Forian has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

