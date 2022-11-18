Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 125,000 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

