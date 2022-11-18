Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 20,400 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.79.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

