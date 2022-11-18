Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,300 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 318.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.17. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $6,619,720. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.