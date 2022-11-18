Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 202,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1,346.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.