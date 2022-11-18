Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 9,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

