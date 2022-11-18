Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,400 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.