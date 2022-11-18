Forsta AP Fonden Sells 700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 156.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

SPG stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

