Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

