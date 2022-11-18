Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Trading Down 5%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 69,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,087,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Forza X1 Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Forza X1 Company Profile

