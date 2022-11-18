Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $0.99

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00569542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.04 or 0.29666534 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.