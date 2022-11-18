Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Cormark

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

FL traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.97. 19,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,098. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.