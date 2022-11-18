Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
