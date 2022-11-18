Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) to Issue GBX 4.68 Dividend

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 501.90 ($5.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £307.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,183.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.16. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 410.31 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($9.05).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($56,386.60). In other news, insider Michael J. Turner acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,266.75). Also, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($56,386.60). Insiders purchased a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,500 in the last 90 days.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

