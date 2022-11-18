FY2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Lifted by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

