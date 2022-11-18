General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $246.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

