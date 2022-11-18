Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by August Capital Management VI L.L.C.

August Capital Management VI L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,321 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up 100.0% of August Capital Management VI L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. owned approximately 0.28% of Genius Sports worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 8,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,879. The company has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

