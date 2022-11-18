Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Genuine Parts worth $227,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,605. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

