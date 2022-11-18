Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

