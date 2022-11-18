GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($46.39) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of GFT Technologies in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

GFT Technologies Price Performance

GFT stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.25 ($36.34). 34,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. GFT Technologies has a 52 week low of €27.70 ($28.56) and a 52 week high of €49.00 ($50.52).

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.