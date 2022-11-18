GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,860 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.