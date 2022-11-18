GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 944.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 349,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 315,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 165,566 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PID stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

