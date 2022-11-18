GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 16,588 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.