GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 243 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

