GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 301.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

EBAY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

