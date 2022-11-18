GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDW stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

