GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $362.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

