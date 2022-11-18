GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 527,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,520 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in First Horizon by 25.0% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

