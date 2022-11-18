GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,993 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

