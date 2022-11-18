GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

