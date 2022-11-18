GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,739 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 811,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GMS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

