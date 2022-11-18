Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 2,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.