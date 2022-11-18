Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading Down 4.1%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 117,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 288,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

