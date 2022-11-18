Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.07. 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.