Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.38.

GLOB opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $324.29.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

