Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.38.
Globant Stock Down 3.6 %
GLOB opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $324.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
