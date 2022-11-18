Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at $629,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 4.3 %

GLBS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 56.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

