Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $88.62 on Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $228.60 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $88.62 or 0.00532440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.



Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

