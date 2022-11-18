Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $658,262.93 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

