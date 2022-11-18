Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,279. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Gogo by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

