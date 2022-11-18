Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Stock Performance
Gogo stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,279. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

