GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,522,022.88 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,299.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 3,000,000 shares of GoHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00.

GoHealth Stock Performance

GoHealth stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

